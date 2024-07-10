Bonaire New air conditioning provides cooler departure hall at Flamingo Airport Bonaire Redactie 10-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Thanks to a considerable investment in new equipment, the air conditioning system should work much better and with less outages. Photo: BIA

KRALENDIJK – Travelers who have experienced the heat or the many large and noisy fans in the departure hall of Flamingo Airport, will now be able to wait for their flight in a quieter and cooler space.

The airport is currently working on various maintenance projects, including the replacement of a significant portion of the air cooling system. The maintenance team has received training from Sueiki for use and minor maintenance. “Departing passengers can now wait in a pleasantly cooled hall for their flight. Of course, they can also always enjoy our lovely outdoor terrace with a beautiful view of the runway,” says airport director Maarten van der Scheer.

Projects

Moreover, the improvement of the air conditioning system is just one of many projects being worked on. Other projects include replacing runway lighting and installing a roof over part of the parking lot, on which solar panels will be placed. The airport has had improved sustainability high on its agenda for some time.

