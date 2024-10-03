Aviation & Travel New arrival hall will soon open at SXM Airport Redactie 03-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

A tour of the soon to be opened arrival hall. Photo: SXM Airport

PHILIPSBURG – Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) in St. Maarten is approaching a significant milestone in its redevelopment. On October 7, 2024, construction company Ballast Nedam International Projects will officially hand over the keys to the newly completed arrival hall and baggage reclaim area.

This marks a major step in the airport’s modernization. Final preparations, including cleaning and setting up customs, immigration, and baggage services, will follow, with the new arrival hall set to open to passengers on October 15, 2024. The opening will replace the temporary arrival tent that has been in use during construction.

An official reopening ceremony for the terminal building is planned for November 14, 2024. The new arrival hall will feature improved baggage handling, streamlined immigration and customs processes, and enhanced passenger facilities. Despite construction, airport operations have continued without disruptions, ensuring a seamless travel experience.

Pride

Michiel Parent, the airport’s Commercial Director, expressed pride in the team’s achievements and excitement for the grand opening.

