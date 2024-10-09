Bonaire New Association established for Pickleball on Bonaire Redactie 09-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – On August 29, 2024, the Pickleball Association Bonaire (PAB) was founded, introducing a new association for pickleball on the island. Pickleball is a combination of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, played on a smaller court and accessible to all ages and skill levels.

The founders, Richard Dove and Robin Jayesuria, established the association to bring the community together and promote social interaction. The PAB, with Danny Rojer as president, Henk Boekhouder as secretary, and Marsha Wielemaker as treasurer, plans to organize introductory sessions, tournaments, and social events. They are currently working on arranging playing locations and organizing the first events.

For more information and updates on training and activities, interested individuals can follow the Facebook page of the Pickleball Association Bonaire. With this new association, Bonaire hopes to create a vibrant pickleball community that everyone can participate in!

