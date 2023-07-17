17 juli 2023 12:32 pm

New baggage carousel at Flamingo Airport Bonaire nearing completion

The new carousel has a much bigger capacity compared to the old one which has been completely disassembled. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – The new and much larger baggage carousel currently being installed in the arrival hall of Flamingo Airport in Bonaire is nearing completion.

According to director Maarten van der Scheer, the installation of the new system is on schedule. It was initially estimated to take about a month to install the new carousel. The installation is being carried out by the Canadian supplier of the system.

“The carousel itself is almost ready. Now we just need to fine-tune the operating system so that we can actually put it into use,” says Van der Scheer.

