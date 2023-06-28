New Board takes charge of Rotary Club Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – On June 24, the annual transfer of leadership took place at Rotary Club Bonaire. In addition to the Rotary members and their partners, delegations from the Bonairian Kiwanis and Lions Clubs, along with other distinguished guests, were also present.

During his speech, outgoing President Alvin Obersi highlighted the successful fundraising campaigns, Rotarally and Koningsdag Feria. He also mentioned several supported projects, with special attention given to the annual Slagbaai weekend for children.

The new President reminded everyone of the 30 words that have defined Rotary since 1976: “Rotary is an organization of business and professional persons united worldwide who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations and help build goodwill and peace in the world.”

Okhuijsen, the new President, expressed confidence that all members of Rotary Club Bonaire will contribute to a successful year for the organization. With the new board at the helm, Rotary Club Bonaire looks forward to the future with great optimism.