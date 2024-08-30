Bonaire
New Bonaire sign unveiled to boost branding and visitor experience
30-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – The Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) has introduced a new Bonaire sign at Isidel Beach Park, in partnership with Bonaire Overheidsgebouwen (BOG).
The initiative is part of Bonaire’s broader branding efforts to enhance the island’s visual appeal and improve visitor experiences. Positioned at a prime location, the sign offers an iconic photo spot, promoting Bonaire’s brand on social media and globally.
TCB CEO Miles Mercera, highlighted that the project aims to invite visitors to explore the island and experience the beauty of Isidel Beach Park.
