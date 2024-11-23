Bonaire
New campaign ‘You’ve Got the Power’ launched on Bonaire
KRALENDIJK – The Public Entity Bonaire (PEB) launched the campaign ‘You’ve Got the Power’ on Friday, aiming to raise awareness among residents about ways to reduce their energy consumption and lower their monthly costs.
In addition to providing subsidies for low-income residents, the campaign focuses on tips and solutions for everyone to save energy.
On December 7, 2024, the island government will host a ‘Feria di Koriente’ at Social Café, where visitors can collect free items such as LED lights and timers and stand a chance to win sustainable prizes, including an energy-efficient refrigerator.
Stands
Entrepreneurs with sustainable products can apply for a stand by emailing koriente@bonairegov.com no later than November 29, 2024.
