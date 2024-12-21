New Caribbean Netherlands Dataroom Launched
KRALENDIJK – Aerial photographs and elevation measurements taken in 2023 and 2024 of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba are now available in the Caribbean Netherlands Dataroom. This new digital data provides an important foundation for improving the registration of addresses and buildings on the islands.
The dataroom also offers opportunities for other applications, such as mapping cables, pipelines, permits, and zoning plans. Researchers can use the materials to explore themes such as nature conservation and market analysis, contributing to improved policies and regulations for the islands.
Collaboration
The imagery was developed by the Dutch Imagery Cooperation, in collaboration with the public entities of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba. The data can be easily viewed or downloaded via the Caribbean Netherlands Dataroom.
