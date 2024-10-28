St. Eustatius New civil servants sworn in on Statia Redactie 28-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Island Governor Alida Francis with the new Civil Cervants. Photo: Statia Government.

ORANJESTAD – Last week On Wednesday, October 23, 2024, four civil servants officially took their oath to begin their roles within the Statia Government.

During the ceremony, leaders highlighted the importance of upholding principles of integrity and professional conduct, emphasizing that the onboarding process for new staff remains a priority.

The new appointees include Z’Dijah Romney as administrative worker at the Island Secretary’s Office, Monique Lundh as legal advisor, Soniada Windefelde as secretary to Commissioner Reuben Merkman, and Allatosh Warner as security officer for the Airport and Harbour.

