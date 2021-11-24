New collective labor agreement for Fundashon Cas Boneriano

- 19Shares
KRALENDIJK- Fundashon Cas Boneriano (FCB) has signed a new collective labor agreement (CLA) with the Algemene Federatie Bonaireeanse Werknemers (AFBW) for the employees of the Foundation.
The signatures for the new agreement were placed yesterday by Ben Oleana, director of FCB and Cherrel Kwidama, chairman of the AFBW.
Favorable
According to both the FCB and the AFBW, the new agreement is beneficial for the employees. They now receive improved benefits and working conditions.
