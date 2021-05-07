New Doctor at Saba Health Care Foundation













The Bottom, Saba – Saba Health Care Foundation is very happy to introduce you to their new colleague. Island Physician Dr. Willemijn van Leeuwen. Originally from The Netherlands, Dr. Willemijn recently relocated to Saba to work as one the Island Physicians for at least the next two years. Dr. Willemijn is a medical doctor with a background in Global Health & Tropical Medicine which means she’s knowledgeable in the fields of clinical care, first line treatment and public health. She has worked in different countries such as the Netherlands, India, Suriname and Sint Maarten.

