New documentary tells story of Bonairean fishermen Redactie 27-08-2024

A fisherman with his catch for the day. Photo: Casper Douma

Kralendijk – The new documentary “Piskadó pa semper” tells the story of Bonairean fishermen, their passion, and the challenges they face. It also highlights their collaboration with others to preserve their profession for the future.

Last Friday, SKAL, the World Wide Fund for Nature and FuHiKuBo proudly presented the documentary to a select group of government representatives, fishing community and nature conservationists. ‘Piskadó pa semper’ is dedicated to Raynel Cecilia, who worked with great dedication to document the fishing sector of Bonaire. During the launch of the documentary, Deputy Anjelica Cicilia mentioned in her speech that she went to school with Raynel and that she is very happy that the documentary is dedicated to him.

The documentary is a tribute to fishing, one of Bonaire’s oldest professions. Fishing is important to the island’s culture, economy and food supply. But fishermen are facing difficult times. The world is changing, and with that, the way Bonairean fishermen do their work. Nature is threatened, the cost of living is rising, and the population is growing.

Cooperation

The documentary also focuses on the founding of the Piskabon cooperation, which represents fishermen. The collaboration between Piskabon and various partners, such as STINAPA and the World Wide Fund for Nature, is shown. These organizations work together to increase knowledge and awareness among fishermen about sustainable fishing, protected species and restoration projects. Through the efforts of many, Piskabon has become a recognized organization that contributes to the development of fishermen, culture and nature of Bonaire.

Online

The documentary can be viewed online on WWF Dutch Caribbean’s YouTube channel. A public screening for the entire local community will be organized soon.

