New Embassy Suites Aruba offers special rates for guests from ABC islands

The hotel has only recently opened. Photo: Embassy Suites Aruba Resort

ORANJESTAD- The New Embassy Suites by Hilton in Aruba has extended a special offer to celebrate its opening for residents of the ABC islands.

The huge hotel on the waterfront between Low and High rise offers a suite for two people for a fee of $ 179 per night. That price includes breakfast, but does not include the necessary taxes and service charge that is added on top of that. Guests who want to take advantage of the offer must stay at the hotel for a minimum of two nights.

Expensive

Prices for hotel rooms in Aruba are quite high, especially during the high season. Prices of between 400 and 700 dollars per night, even excluding breakfast, are no exception. The Aruba Tourism Authority (ATA) has worked hard in recent years to realize a higher price per tourist per night.

