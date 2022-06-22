New equipment should stabilize operations at Selibon

KRALENDIJK- Waste processing company Selibon has purchased a new garbage truck, which should put an end to the many disruptions to the normal collection schedule.

The new car has to replace two older ones, which always have technical defects in Kampen. According to Selibon, this is only the beginning, because no fewer than three extra garbage trucks will have to strengthen the fleet in the coming year.

The new garbage truck is not new, but according to Selibon itself in an excellent condition

Drivers

Incidentally, the equipment is not the only measure taken by the public company. Extra drivers are also deployed to prevent the drivers from having to work too much overtime.