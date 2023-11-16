New Fire Station on Saba opens December 5th

THE BOTTOM – December 5th is the official opening of the new fire station on Saba. Visitors will have the opportunity to get a close look at a crash tender and other firefighting vehicles. The station, where work has been ongoing since July, will be officially opened by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson.

Local commander Julio Every expressed his anticipation, stating, “We have been working here since July. We are happy and proud to show our station and work to our chain partners and residents.”

The event promises to be enjoyable, offering visitors a behind-the-scenes look, with some guests providing explanations about their work and the station. Entertainment, snacks, and drinks will be provided, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Julio encourages everyone to attend, saying, “It’s going to be a great day!”

Satisfaction

Julio also expressed his satisfaction with the new fire station, emphasizing its necessity. The station provides a safe and pleasant working environment, allowing for training exercises around the facility. Additionally, the new station includes a small fitness area, contributing to the well-being of the colleagues. Julio concludes, “I am happy and proud to show our station and work to our chain partners and residents.”