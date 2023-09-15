New group of Antillean cabin attendants start at TUI fly

WILLEMSTAD- A new group of local Antillean cabin crew members have joined TUI fly.

During an official ceremony at TUI Dutch Caribbean’s headquarters in Willemstad, 18 new TUI fly cabin attendants received their ‘Wings,’ signifying the successful completion of their training as cabin attendants at TUI fly, allowing them to work as cabin crew.

The new colleagues will be specifically assigned to the route between Curaçao and Amsterdam. Currently, there are 11 flights per week between Curaçao and Amsterdam, increasing to 14 flights per week starting in November.

Conscious choice

TUI emphasizes the deliberate choice of expanding the team of local Curaçaoan crew members, highlighting their warmth, service, and language skills, which contribute to a comfortable experience for passengers on board.