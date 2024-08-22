Bonaire New Healthcare Training Programs launched on Bonaire Redactie 22-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – On Tuesday, August 20th, new training programs for Medical Assistants and Pharmacy Assistants were launched at the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB). These programs have been made possible through a collaboration between Aruba, Curaçao, the BES islands, and the Netherlands, aiming to address the shortage of healthcare personnel on the islands.

Due to the shortage of qualified staff on the islands and the small number of students per island, it was decided to collaborate and jointly offer these healthcare training programs. The Ministries of Education, Culture, and Science (OCW) and Health, Welfare, and Sport (VWS) support this collaboration. Primary Care Caribbean (PCC), an independent organization that helps strengthen, expand, and train general practices on Bonaire on behalf of the Ministry of VWS, has also contributed to this effort.

Existing assistants on Bonaire are also participating to improve their skills. This initiative aims to strengthen healthcare on the islands and prepare it for the future.

