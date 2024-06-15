Bonaire New law change for better air connections in the Caribbean Netherlands Redactie 15-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

SABA’S Airport seen from a departing Winair plane. Photo: BES-Reporter.

THE HAGUE – The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (IenW) wants to change the Aviation Act BES. This change will make it possible to set special rules for air routes in the Caribbean Netherlands and between the islands and other parts of the Kingdom. Everyone can respond to this proposal until July 26.

With the new law, the Minister of IenW can set rules for airlines flying on specific routes. These could include maximum ticket prices, a minimum number of flights per week, and a certain number of seats per flight. The Minister can also decide to choose one airline for these routes through a tender process.

The aim of this change is to improve the accessibility of the islands in the Caribbean Netherlands. Good air connections with Sint Maarten are especially important for Sint Eustatius and Saba. Better accessibility helps with economic and social development and ensures that, for example, schools and hospitals are more accessible.

The law is currently in the first phase, the consultation phase. The new rules can only be established once the law is approved. Funding for this will also need to be found. The new cabinet will decide on this in the future.

Everyone can share their opinion on this proposal via the Overheid.nl website until July 26, 2024.