New life for former Goddard Catering building at Flamingo Airport

KRALENDIJK – The vacant catering building at Flamingo Airport in Bonaire is getting a new purpose as an import and storage facility for fresh and frozen food items. The building has been empty since catering activities ceased in 2011.

KLM and Bonaire International Airport (BIA) have now transferred the property to Cavalier Logistics Bonaire B.V. and Patani Global Food B.V., who will use it for storing products such as vegetables, fruit, meat, and fish.

Equipped with a refrigeration and freezing system, it will be possible to store imported food items in a cooled environment immediately upon arrival, enhancing the quality and availability on the island.

Distribution Process

The initiative also simplifies the distribution process across the island, contributing to the overall quality of life on Bonaire, according to the involved parties.