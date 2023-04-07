New living facility offers guidance for young adults aged 16-24 towards independent living on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – Fundashon Cas Bonairiano (FCB) and Zorg en Jeugd Caribisch Nederland (ZJCN) have joined forces to create a safe living environment for young people between the ages of 16 and 24 who need help with independent living.

These are young people from the Caribbean Netherlands who have undergone a long-term support process with Youth Care and whose home situation has remained unchanged. With the Supervised Living facility, these young people can receive the necessary guidance and support to promote their self-sufficiency and learn to live independently.

After two successful years of the pilot phase and a positive assessment by the Healthcare and Youth Inspectorate (IGJ), the Supervised Living facility will be further developed. FCB selected BonNed as the contractor for this project after a tendering process. BonNed has started laying the foundation for the Supervised Living building, which will have bedrooms with shared bathrooms and a communal living room and kitchen. In addition, there will also be studios and apartments with their own kitchen and bathroom. All of this will provide young people with the opportunity to learn to live independently in stages and with guidance, and to have their own home in a shared house.

The design of the building is such that expansion will be possible in the future if necessary. It is expected that construction will be completed in the fourth quarter of this year and that the project will be delivered.

