Government New Minimum Wage, Child Benefit, and Social Security Benefit Amounts Adapted as of 1 January 2025
05-12-2024

Photo - St. Eustatius Tourism

THE HAGUE – The Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment will adjust the amounts for minimum wage, child benefit, and social security benefits on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba as of 1 January 2025, based on 2024 inflation figures.

The statutory minimum wage will be indexed across all three islands. For Bonaire, it will increase by 2.5% to $10.35 per hour, for St. Eustatius by 3.1% to $10.41 per hour, and for Saba by 2% to $10.30 per hour. Weekly or monthly wages depend on the number of hours worked. AOV recipients with complete AOV will receive $1,525 per month on Bonaire, $1,534 on St. Eustatius, and $1,517 on Saba from January 2025. These amounts include the so-called “cost of living allowance” for AOV recipients on the Windward Islands. AOV recipients living outside the Caribbean Netherlands will also receive $1,517 per month with complete AOV.

Child benefit will also increase. Parents and carers will receive $231 per month per child on Bonaire, $223 on St. Eustatius, and $230 on Saba. In addition, social relief and other benefits, such as the AWW, will also be adjusted.

To support employers with higher wage costs due to the increase in the statutory minimum wage in 2024, employer premiums, including the health insurance premium, will be reduced by 1.6% as of 1 January 2025. Together with the earlier reduction in 2024, the total decrease amounts to 3.1%.

Price developments

By setting the new amounts, the ministry ensures that minimum wage, child benefit, and social benefits are adjusted based on price developments measured by the Central Bureau of Statistics in the third quarter of 2024. Differences in price developments on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba have been taken into account.

