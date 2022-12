KRALENDIJK – The Flamingo Airport of Bonaire is getting a more cheerful appearance from the street side through a colourful mural with the name of the airport and a large flamingo, applied in abstract shapes.

The mural is realized by Ariane Cloutier Scherders, of ‘1000 Koló di Karibe’. Although not yet finished, the mural can count on enthusiastic reactions from airport users.

Cloutier Scherders expects to complete the mural this weekend.