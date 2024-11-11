Geen categorie New Neighborhood Police Officer for Rincon Redactie 11-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Residents of Rincon and surrounding areas can directly contact the neighborhood Police Officer. Photo: KPCN

RINCON – Quinlan Delanoy has been appointed as the Neighborhood Police Officer for Rincon. From now on, residents of Rincon can approach Delanoy when they need structural solutions for problems that frequently occur in the neighborhood.

This can include issues with neighbors, family problems, noise disturbances, or general disturbances in the neighborhood. The work area of Delanoy is larger than Rincon alone and also includes Tra’i Montaña, Sabadeco, the tourist road, Playa Grandi, Gotomeer and its surroundings, the Washington-Slagbaai National Park, and its surroundings.

According to the Korps Politie Caribisch Nederland (KPCN), Neighborhood Police Officers contribute to a sense of safety and tranquility. Together with Delanoy, there are now a total of six neighborhood police officers on the island.

