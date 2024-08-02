Geen categorie New officers Royal Netherlands Marechaussee students sworn in Redactie 02-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The new officers will continue their training program after the swearing in. Photo: RCN

KRALENDIJK- On Wednesday 13 students of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee took their Oath, in the presence of the Brigade Commander Carib, Lieutenant Colonel Gerhard Smit, Director of the Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland (RCN), Mr. Tim Muller, Brigade Adjutant Carib, Adjutant Diane Steenvoorden, and several colleagues.

The aspirants have now been officially appointed as civil servants of the RCN and Extraordinary Investigation Officers at the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee.

The special occasion concluded with an informal gathering, where attendees could congratulate and chat with the students while enjoying a snack and a drink. After a well-deserved holiday, the students will continue their training on Bonaire.

