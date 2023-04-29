New opening hours for Tax Office on St. Eustatius and Saba

ORANJESTAD/THE BOTTOM- As of May 1st , there are new opening hours for the Tax offices on the Windward Islands. On St. Eustatius and Saba, the offices are open from Monday to Thursday, between 9 AM and 12 noon. On Friday, taxpayers can come by according to appointment.

The St. Eustatius Tax Office can be reached by telephone on workdays at the numbers 318 3325 or 318 3326. The Saba Tax Office can be reached by telephone at the numbers 416 3941 or 416 3942. Feel free to visit the office on St. Eustatius at the H.M. Queen Beatrix Street and on Saba at the Mathew Levenstone Street.