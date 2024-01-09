New outfit for SV Atlético Flamingo Youth Soccer Team

KRALENDIJK- On Monday, January 8, SV Atlético Flamingo Youth presented their new uniform at Club Boulevard in Bonaire. During the event, President Earon Rosario expressed appreciation for the involvement and support of parents and players.

The team bid farewell to player Jafet Vlijt, who continues his football career at Spartaan 20 in Rotterdam. Atlético Flamingo Youth started a year and a half ago with U9, U15, and U17 and has now expanded to include U5, U7, U11, and U21.

Clinic

The club also thanked its sponsors and announced a free soccer clinic, conducted by seven coaches from America for all children on Bonaire aged 12 to 21, scheduled from January 19 to 21, 2024.

The clinic is free for participating children and requires a $100 contribution for others, with registration possible through Atlético Flamingo Youth’s social media accounts.