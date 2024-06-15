Bonaire New program for weight loss and healthy living launched Redactie 15-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Various healthcare organizations in Bonaire are collaborating to offer a specialized program for individuals with overweight or obesity. Known as the Combined Lifestyle Intervention (GLI), this two-year program aims to promote healthier living and improved fitness.

The program is conducted by lifestyle coaches from Fysio di Bario and Gezondheidscentrum Bon Bida Bonaire. These coaches assist participants not only in losing weight but also in adopting and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. They tailor personalized plans for each participant based on their individual needs.

General practitioners in Bonaire play a crucial role in the program. Practice assistants from local medical practices received training in early June. This training focused on motivating and supporting individuals with overweight or obesity. JOGG, in collaboration with GLI implementers, conducted the training, and participants received certification.

Over the past few years, the program has undergone testing through a pilot initiative in Bonaire. Based on feedback and experiences from this pilot, adjustments have been made to better suit the needs of Bonaire residents.