New public transportation service launched on Saba

The service starts with one vehicle, but will be expanded in early 2025

THE BOTTOM- The Public Entity Saba is introducing the Island Express, a new public vehicle service aimed at enhancing mobility for Saban residents.

Starting operations on Monday, October 14, 2024, the initiative is part of a broader plan to create an inclusive and accessible public transportation system for the island. The project was made possible through funding from the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK) and was developed in collaboration between the Project and Policy Bureau and the Department of Public Works and Facility Management.

The Island Express prioritizes affordability, accessibility, safety, energy efficiency, and community development. The vehicle’s design features imagery of native flora like the Wedrigo and the Black-Eyed Susan, reflecting the island’s natural beauty. Initially, the service will operate with one driver along a scheduled route. While permanent bus stops are still being established in Saba’s four main villages, additional routes on Wednesdays and Fridays have been added to accommodate demand. The schedule will be regularly reviewed and adjusted based on community feedback.

Future expansion

An additional vehicle is set to join the fleet in 2025, further expanding the service. For now, Saba’s residents are encouraged to take advantage of this new public transportation option.

