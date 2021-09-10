New swimming instructors being trained for St. Eustatius and Saba













The Bottom, Saba, Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – With the start of the new school season the school swimming also started again on St. Eustatius. During this school year nine new swimming instructors are being trained to further develop the school swim program and to set up additional swimming activities for young and old.

For Saba the sports coordinator of the Child Focus Foundation joined the program to further develop swimming on the Island. On Saba swimming lessons are being offered during school holidays like during the recent summer vacation were Statian swimming instructors visited Saba to teach children to swim.

In the first two weeks of September a certified swim teacher came to St. Eustatius to work with the Statian and Saban swimming instructors to improve their knowledge and teaching skills. Later this school year a second and third training week will take place so that each of the swimming instructors will obtain a full certification recognized by the Royal Dutch Swimming Association.

This initiative is a joint effort between the public entities of Saba and St. Eustatius together with the St. Eustatius Sports Facilities Foundation and the St. Eustatius Swimming Association as part of the recently signed MoU between Saba and St. Eustatius to combine efforts, network and knowledge to strengthen sports on both Islands. The ministry of Health Wellbeing and Sports and the Royal Dutch Swimming Association are involved, with the ministry contributing financially under the in 2019 signed sports and prevention agreements with both Islands.

