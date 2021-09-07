New team Kadaster Statia presents itself to Government Commissioners













On the Pictures, from left to right ( standing ) ; Erroll Brice (Surveyor Specialist Kadaster), Arline Alexander (Mandated Registrar Kadaster St. Eustatius), Claudia Toet (Deputy Government Commissioner).And ( sitting ) : Frank Tierolff (Chairman Board of Director Kadastar Holland) and Alida Francis (Government Commissioner).

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The new team of Kadaster St. Eustatius was introduced to the Government Commissioners Alida Francis and Claudia Toet yesterday, Monday, September 6th, 2021. The introduction took place during a meeting with the Kadaster, the Land Registry and the Government Commissioners. Arline Alexander has been appointed as the mandated registrar and Erroll Brice as the Surveyor Specialist. Riency Holder will hand over his duties and return as Director of Kadaster Bonaire in October 2021.

Alida Francis said during the meeting that the Government Commissioners have full confidence in the new team of Kadaster in Statia. “They are highly qualified and experienced. I would like to thank Riency Holder for his support and work the past year. Great progress has been made under his supervision in the modernization and quality of the cadastral services.”

Mr. Frank Tierolff, chair of the Board in charge of Kadaster and Land Registry, commented that they are very lucky to have such a highly qualified team in place. “We are committed to provide cadastral services on a professional level. We are dedicated to further improve our services for all the people of Statia, and this new team is an essential factor for this ambition.”

Furthermore, several agreements have been signed between the Public Entity and Kadaster. One important agreement is the “Vervreemdingsverklaring” in which the Public Entity hands over the cadastral archives in order for Kadaster to perform its tasks. The other two agreements are service agreements between both entities. One agreement entails the hiring of staff from the Public Entity for financial administrative work. The other agreement refers to renting the office space of the Public Entity for Kadaster. The latter one includes the use of the vehicle for fieldwork, office supplies, network and telephone, IT support, etc.

Furthermore, the new tariffs for 2022 were discussed, as well as the state of affairs regarding housing of the office of Kadaster.

