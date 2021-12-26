New tourist tax Bonaire still in design phase













The rough draft of the new Tourist Tax has already been presented some months ago, but needs additional work. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK- Final touches are being made to a bill to introduce a new tourist tax on Bonaire. The initial date of January 1, 2022 is no longer considered feasible. That can be concluded rom a press release issued by the Public Entity last week.

It was originally the intention to introduce the new bill per January 1, 2022. However, the exact content of the new tax law is still being worked out. Details about the administrative processing and collection are still being studied.

With the implementation of a new tourist tax the intention is that more people will contribute to the Treasury of the island. Although fares will not necessarily rise compared to the current ones, the idea is to levy the tax on a broader group of visitors, and also to make evasion more difficult by levying the tax upon entry.

First quarter

Although the introduction as of January 1, 2022 is no longer feasible, Deputy for Economy and Tourism, Hennyson Thielman, hopes that it will still be possible to introduce the new tax at least in the first quarter of 2022.

Opposition parties have also brought up some objections to the proposals in the new bill. Questions of the opposition so far have not yet been addressed by the Executive Council of the island.