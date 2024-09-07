Curacao New U.S. Consul General for the Dutch Caribbean: John McNamara Takes Office Redactie 07-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

McNamara has an extensive track record in US Foreign Service. Photo: US Consulate Curaçao

WILLEMSTAD – The U.S. Consulate General in Curaçao has announced the arrival of John McNamara as the new Consul General for the Dutch Caribbean. McNamara will serve as the Chief of Mission for Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Eustatius, and Sint Maarten. He assumed his role on September 4, 2024.

McNamara, a Senior Foreign Service Officer with the U.S. Department of State, brings extensive diplomatic experience. Before this position, he served as the Deputy Chief of Mission and Charge d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Lima, Peru. His previous international assignments include Colombia, Iraq, and Afghanistan, where he held various advisory roles in politically sensitive and post-conflict environments.

In addition to his international postings, McNamara has held key positions in Washington, DC. He has taught at the National Defense University, worked in the Department of State’s Office of Mexican Affairs, and was the Senior Desk Officer for Venezuela.

Spanish

McNamara holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and a Master of Arts from the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College. He is also fluent in Spanish.

