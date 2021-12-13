- 1Share
PHILIPSBURG- The mobile control unit of the Immigration & Border Patrol service IBPS on Sint Maarten since last week are making use of a newly designed uniform.
The new uniform results in giving the division of the IBPS its own identity. “I am more than happy with the design of the new uniforms. At the Ministry of Justice, we continue to work on improvement step by step,” said Justice Minister Anna Richardson.
Funds
The purchase of the newly designed uniforms was made possible from funds received through the agreement between the governments of Sint Maarten and the Netherlands on strengthening border control on the island.
Also read:
- Traveling abroad?
- Vacature Communicatieadviseur Sint Eustatius
- New uniforms for Mobile Immigration Unit St. Maarten
- Report on ’roundabout gate’ may not be presented until January
- Better Communication and Citizen Participation needed on St. Eustatius
- Covid infection rate on Bonaire dropped significantly in the past week
- Vaccination rate St. Eustatius still on the low side
- Audit Chamber Rotterdam helps St. Eustatius with setup of own Audit Chamber
- Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate releases Financing for Sustainable Energy Bonaire
- Botika Mariadal closed until further notice
- Bonaire’s government continues to make progress with road improvement
- Nevis Eliminates Quarantine Period for Fully Vaccinated Travelers
- Also want to be a foster parent?
- Minimum wage and social benefits in the Caribbean Netherlands increase as of 1 January 2022
- Opposition Bonaire very critical of ExCo in Chogogo case