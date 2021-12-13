New uniforms for Mobile Immigration Unit St. Maarten













1 Share

PHILIPSBURG- The mobile control unit of the Immigration & Border Patrol service IBPS on Sint Maarten since last week are making use of a newly designed uniform.

The new uniform results in giving the division of the IBPS its own identity. “I am more than happy with the design of the new uniforms. At the Ministry of Justice, we continue to work on improvement step by step,” said Justice Minister Anna Richardson.

Funds

The purchase of the newly designed uniforms was made possible from funds received through the agreement between the governments of Sint Maarten and the Netherlands on strengthening border control on the island.