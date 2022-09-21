New World Bank country Director for Caribbean countries visits St. Vincent & Grenadines

KINGSTOWN- The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) recently hosted the newly appointed World Bank Country Director for Caribbean Countries, Lilia Burunciuc, on her first visit to the multi-island nation.

Burunciuc, who arrived in-state on August 31, 2022, was accompanied by the Deputy Country Director for Caribbean Countries and Country Management Unit Operations Manager, Ms. Gail Richardson, and Senior Country Officer for OECS Countries (Latin America and Caribbean Region) Mr. Denis Boshkovski.

The World Bank team made several site visits pertaining to projects that are funded by the World Bank, and also attended several meetings with ministries, departments and implementing agencies to discuss the progress of said projects.

Recovery

“I am committed to working closely with our partners in the Caribbean, including government, private sector and civil society, to support the region’s green, resilient and inclusive recovery”, said Brunciuc about her visit.