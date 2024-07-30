Bonaire New X-ray Machine at Flamingo Airport Bonaire Redactie 30-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – Flamingo Airport installed a new X-ray machine last week for the inspection of checked baggage. The airport believes this will improve safety and efficiency.

The space for housing the new machine has been expanded, and the renovation is nearly complete. This provides a better working environment for the staff and ensures optimal operation of the machine, reducing the likelihood of malfunctions.

The machine is equipped with advanced technology and meets the highest safety standards. As a result, Flamingo Airport can further guarantee the safety of travelers and speed up the check-in process.

