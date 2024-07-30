Bonaire
New X-ray Machine at Flamingo Airport Bonaire
30-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – Flamingo Airport installed a new X-ray machine last week for the inspection of checked baggage. The airport believes this will improve safety and efficiency.
The space for housing the new machine has been expanded, and the renovation is nearly complete. This provides a better working environment for the staff and ensures optimal operation of the machine, reducing the likelihood of malfunctions.
The machine is equipped with advanced technology and meets the highest safety standards. As a result, Flamingo Airport can further guarantee the safety of travelers and speed up the check-in process.
20
Meer News
-
Bonaire
New X-ray Machine at Flamingo Airport Bonaire
-
Saba
Zr.Ms. Groningen visits Saba
-
Bonaire
Bonaire Trolley takes seniors on tour
-
St. Eustatius
Mega D Youth Foundation acknowledges dedicated workers and supporters
-
St. Eustatius
Traffic check St. Eustatius leads to one fine and one confiscated scooter
-
Bonaire
Bonaire shines on new series of stamps
-
Bonaire
Stichting Mantelzorg Bonaire: Urgent need for more recognition for caregivers
-
Advertisement
Interest in supply of medical services
Meer News
-
Bonaire
New X-ray Machine at Flamingo Airport Bonaire
-
Saba
Zr.Ms. Groningen visits Saba
-
Bonaire
Bonaire Trolley takes seniors on tour
-
St. Eustatius
Mega D Youth Foundation acknowledges dedicated workers and supporters
-
St. Eustatius
Traffic check St. Eustatius leads to one fine and one confiscated scooter
-
Bonaire
Bonaire shines on new series of stamps
-
Bonaire
Stichting Mantelzorg Bonaire: Urgent need for more recognition for caregivers
-
Advertisement
Interest in supply of medical services