St. Eustatius No investigation into leaking of Alida Francis’s name as governor of St. Eustatius Redakshon 17-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

News site Dossierkoninkrijkrelaties on Tuesday has reported that there will be no investigation by the National Criminal Investigation Department (Rijksrecherche) into the leaking of confidential information regarding the appointment of the governor on Sint Eustatius.

On behalf of the then Secretary of State for Kingdom Relations, Van Huffelen, acting National Representative Jan Helmond had reported the leak, which is considered a crime punishable by imprisonment.

The report by Helmond was discussed in the regular tripartite consultation between the chief public prosecutor of BES, the head of the Dutch National Criminal Investigation Department, and the Attorney General of the Public Prosecution Service of Curaçao, Sint Maarten, and Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba,” said a spokesperson for the Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland. “It was decided to not take any further steps”.

It was noted that given the number of people aware of the published information, making it very difficult to determine if and by whom any information was leaked.

20