No less than 21 roads to be resurfaced in the next phase of road restoration on Bonaire

KRALENDIJK – This week, work will begin on several roads. The start of the third phase of road restoration on Kaya Korona will be particularly significant, as it is one of the main traffic arteries on the island. In addition to Kaya Korona, various streets in Antriol, Tera Korá, and Belnem will be addressed, and a section of the Gouverneur Debrotweg will also be restored.

During a press conference held by the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB), the R&O directorate, and contractor BWM, essential information about the project was provided. “We are pleased to begin the work for phase 3 of Kaya Korona. We have already completed phases 1 and 2. Now we move on to the third and final phase,” said commissioner Hennyson Thielman of Infrastructure. According to the deputy, the restoration of Kaya Korona may take several months and will inevitably cause some inconvenience. “It’s a necessary evil, but it’s necessary and worth it,” Thielman said.

Materials

Roy Martina of the R&O directorate provided information about the budget and materials that will be used for the work. Tests have been conducted recently, showing positive results. “We will use not only new materials but also recycled materials. A total of 21 roads will be addressed,” said Martina.

Finally, Norvil Bartholomeho from BWM explained the company’s approach: “On July 25th, we will start marking the area to have a clear understanding of the foundation. On Tuesday, a part of Kaya Korona will be closed off. We will also set up reserve water supply for future use, said Bartholomeo.