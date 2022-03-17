Notary office Arends expands with new candidate notary

Notary Kenneth Arends (l) with acting notaries Aniselly House and André Goslinga. Photo: Notary office Mr. Kenneth Arends & Partners

KRALENDIJK- Notary’s office Kenneth Arends & Partners has grown a bit bigger again, with the addition of a new acting notary to the office.

The new acting notary is lawyer Aniselly Hous, originally from Curaçao. Hous first studied Antillean Law at the University of the Netherlands Antilles (UNA), after which she obtained her master’s degree in notarial law at the University of Utrecht.

After almost 7 years of experience within the Curaçao notarial profession, Hous joins the team of Arends & Partners. The new candidate civil-law notary was sworn in by Judge Spreuwenberg on Wednesday afternoon. As of Wednesday, Hous is now authorized to act as a candidate civil-law notary on Bonaire.

Pleased

Founder of the office, Notary Kenneth Arends is delighted with the reinforcements. “Aniselly House has extensive experience in real estate, family law, inheritance law and corporate law. She also speaks and writes fluently in Papiamento, Dutch, English and Spanish”, says Arends. According to him, the office can now provide even better service than before.

In addition to House, André Goslinga is also active at the office as acting notary.