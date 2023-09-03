November will see another edition of Saba’s Rum & Lobsterfest

THE BOTTOM- Saba’s Annual Lobsterfest will take place once again from i Monday, November 6th to Sunday, November 12th, 2023. The event is hosted by Saba Tourist Office.

Saba’s Rum & Lobsterfest celebrates the island’s renowned spiny lobster and locally crafted rums. The food festival features a variety of delectable dishes showcasing lobster caught in the waters off the Saba Bank and prepared in both traditional and innovative styles, accompanied by a selection of locally produced rums.

Events

Beyond the culinary treats, the occasion will encompass a diverse schedule of engaging activities aimed at creating lasting memories and sharable experiences for all attendees. The events scheduled for this festival are, among others Test your Taste Buds, Lobster Rum Crawl, Rum Hunt, Booze Cruise and Crafty Claws.

More information on the event can be found at Sabatourism.com/rlfest, or the Facebook and Instagram pages of the Saba Tourism Bureau.