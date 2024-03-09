Now official: Alida Francis new Governor of St. Eustatius
THE HAGUE – Alida Francis (58) will become the new governor of the island of St. Eustatius. This was confirmed by the Council of Ministers in The Hague on Friday. Rumors about Francis’s imminent appointment had been circulating since earlier this week: she was one of the three candidates vying for the position.
Francis will be the first female governor of the island. However, her appointment will not take effect immediately, but on the date when Royal Decree phase 3.0 of the Law on Recovery Measures for St. Eustatius comes into force. On this day, the administrative intervention in St. Eustatius will formally come to an end.
Honoured
Francis in a reaction stated that she feels honoured to be the candidate of choice. “I am most honoured to have been selected by the Council of Ministers to serve my native St. Eustatius and its residents as the next Island Governor. My commitment to serve tomorrow will be the same as it is today and was yesterday”.
Meer News
-
News
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB) makes way for new construction
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (...
-
Saba
Saba Tourist Bureau present at Heineken Regatta
Saba Tourist Bureau present at Heineken Regatta
-
St. Eustatius
Now official: Alida Francis new Governor of St. Eustatius
Now official: Alida Francis new Governor of St. Eu...
-
Advertisement
AWW Widows Pension
AWW Widows Pension
-
Bonaire
Cadushy Distillery Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary and will make donations for good causes
Cadushy Distillery Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary ...
-
Nature
Successful first year for DCNA Bird Biodiversity Monitoring Project
Successful first year for DCNA Bird Biodiversity M...
-
Sports
SportExpo 2024 with more than twenty different sports
SportExpo 2024 with more than twenty different spo...
-
Tourism
Bonaire receives a record number of tourists in February
Bonaire receives a record number of tourists in Fe...
Meer News
-
News
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB) makes way for new construction
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (...
-
Saba
Saba Tourist Bureau present at Heineken Regatta
Saba Tourist Bureau present at Heineken Regatta
-
St. Eustatius
Now official: Alida Francis new Governor of St. Eustatius
Now official: Alida Francis new Governor of St. Eu...
-
Advertisement
AWW Widows Pension
AWW Widows Pension
-
Bonaire
Cadushy Distillery Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary and will make donations for good causes
Cadushy Distillery Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary ...
-
Nature
Successful first year for DCNA Bird Biodiversity Monitoring Project
Successful first year for DCNA Bird Biodiversity M...
-
Sports
SportExpo 2024 with more than twenty different sports
SportExpo 2024 with more than twenty different spo...
-
Tourism
Bonaire receives a record number of tourists in February
Bonaire receives a record number of tourists in Fe...
Meer Bonaire
-
News
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB) makes way for new construction
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (...
-
Bonaire
Cadushy Distillery Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary and will make donations for good causes
Cadushy Distillery Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary ...
-
Tourism
Bonaire receives a record number of tourists in February
Bonaire receives a record number of tourists in Fe...
Meer Events
-
News
Governor Oleana hands over keys to Carnival 2024
Governor Oleana hands over keys to Carnival 2024
-
News
ORCO Bank Manager kicks off Ride for the Roses in Bonaire
ORCO Bank Manager kicks off Ride for the Roses in ...
-
News
Saba Present at Travmedia’s International Media Marketplace
Saba Present at Travmedia’s International Me...