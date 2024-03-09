St. Eustatius Now official: Alida Francis new Governor of St. Eustatius Redactie 2024-03-09 - 1 minuten leestijd

Francis will be the first female island governor of St. Eustatius

THE HAGUE – Alida Francis (58) will become the new governor of the island of St. Eustatius. This was confirmed by the Council of Ministers in The Hague on Friday. Rumors about Francis’s imminent appointment had been circulating since earlier this week: she was one of the three candidates vying for the position.

Francis will be the first female governor of the island. However, her appointment will not take effect immediately, but on the date when Royal Decree phase 3.0 of the Law on Recovery Measures for St. Eustatius comes into force. On this day, the administrative intervention in St. Eustatius will formally come to an end.

Honoured

Francis in a reaction stated that she feels honoured to be the candidate of choice. “I am most honoured to have been selected by the Council of Ministers to serve my native St. Eustatius and its residents as the next Island Governor. My commitment to serve tomorrow will be the same as it is today and was yesterday”.