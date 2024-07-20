Airlift Now Winair takes Curaçao to court over the delay in granting permission for additional flights Redactie 20-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

This time Winair is taking the Government of Curaçao to Court over delay in permits to increase flights. Photo: ABC Online Media

WILLEMSTAD – Following recent procedures initiated by Z Air against the country of Sint Maarten due to delays in issuing a permit for the airline, Winair is now also filing several procedures against the country of Curaçao.

The reason for these procedures is Curaçao’s continued refusal to grant permission for additional flights that Winair wants to operate, especially between Sint Maarten and Curaçao. Winair believes, based on the multilateral protocol between the islands and the Netherlands, that it should be allowed to operate these flights.

Curaçao’s reluctance is linked to the fact that the Sint Maarten government is also creating obstacles for Z Air, which operates from Curaçao and Bonaire. Minister Charles Cooper of VVRP previously stated that he highly values reciprocity. According to the minister, it is unacceptable for Winair to fly freely between the islands while Sint Maarten complicates matters for airlines based on one of the other islands.

Watchful Eyes

In Curaçao, there is scrutiny over the fact that Winair is largely owned by the country of Sint Maarten and seems to be adopting a protectionist stance to protect Winair’s interests as much as possible.

The cases will be heard on July 25th and August 2nd, respectively.

22