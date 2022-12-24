NPOwer awards 25 certificates for Capacity Strengthening workshops in St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG- Foresee Foundation’s project NPOwer closed another successful year of workshops on Wednesday with 25 persons awarded certificates after completing three or more “Capacity Strengthening” trainings.

From learning how to work with Excel, to finding out more about Grant Writing and strengthening your knowledge on Accounting and Stakeholder Management. Jose Sommers (Director of Foresee Foundation) said, “It has truly been a very diverse year, with a wide range of topics, to serve NPOs on the Island in a very broad manner.”

In total, 185 representatives of NPOs took part in the workshops. NPOwer organized a total of 21 workshops this year. A total of 52.5 hours of training was offered this year geared towards strengthening their respective organizations’ capacity. They are now able to use the knowledge they gained, to improve the day-to-day activities of their NPO. The idea is to help their organizations to grow and blossom, and ultimately to help the community via their individual causes, awareness activities and efforts.