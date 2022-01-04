Number of active cases on St. Eustatius increases to 72













Government Commissioner Francis calls on Statians to do the right thing in helping to contain the outbreak of Covid-19 on the island

ORANJESTAD- There are currently 72 active covid-19 cases on St. Eustatius. This was communicated by Government Commissioner Alida Francis during a session of Shedding Light on Monday evening.

The new figure means an increase of 26 cases since the last count yesterday. The total number tested at the test centre (Hospitainer) today was 165.

Continued increase

Francis says she expected the numbers of Covid-cases on the island to continue to grow over coming day.

“We expect the numbers to increase considering this is the first outbreak where families are faced with the real Covid-19 situation. The current Covid 19 outbreak places families in isolation and quarantine under the same roof”, according to Francis.

The Government Commissioner also called, once again, on the people who so far has not taken the vaccine, to still consider doing so. “Maybe you are not worried about you, but what about taking the virus home and infect others?”, asked Francis. The commissioner called on the residents of the island to take their own responsibility in helping to contain the most recent outbreak on the island.