KRALENDIJK – The number of infections on Bonaire has increased in the past week. 66 people tested positive. In the week of February 28, there were still 24.
A variant of omikron was found on Bonaire last week. This new variant is called the BA-2. People are more likely to become infected with BA-2 but generally have no serious complaints. This means that the chance of an increase in the number of hospital admissions is small.
The Public Health Department emphasizes that most people do not have to worry about the number of infections. Elderly people who have not been vaccinated and people in fragile health should be extra careful. This concerns people with, for example, diabetes or high blood pressure. Unvaccinated elderly people and people in fragile health have a greater chance of becoming seriously ill if infected with the new variant of omikron.
The Public Health Department is closely monitoring the number of infections. In the coming weeks it will become clear how the new variant is spreading on the island.
Also read:
- Quill Crater Trail Officially Reopened on St. Eustatius
- Blackout hits Aruba around noon on Tuesday
- Vacature Office Manager Bonaire
- Stricter controls for the introduction of contraband in prison
- Vacature Medewerker Financiën en Loonadministratie Bonaire
- Number of infections on Bonaire increased in the past week
- Half of our judges are women
- Cooperation FCB and ZJCN for new assisted living facility
- Hundreds of Volunteers took part in Saba Doet
- Air Belgium to start direct Bonaire flights
- Selibon participated actively in BON DOET 2022
- Four homes of elderly people received help from the volunteers during BONDOET last Saturday
- AOV beneficiaries can qualify for partner allowance
- Former Rincon police station for sale
- Bon Doet volunteer campaign 2022 successfully closed