Bonaire Number of people with dementia to increase fivefold in Bonaire in coming years 23-09-2024

De Board of FAB paid a visit to commissioner Nina den Heyer on World Alzheimer Day. Photo: FAB

KRALENDIJK – The number of residents in Bonaire suffering from dementia is expected to nearly increase fivefold over the next 25 years, from 250 today to around 1,200 by the year 2050. This warning comes from the Fundashon Alzheimer Bonaire (FAB), which advocates for the interests of those suffering from dementia.

A global survey on the disease, conducted by the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), reveals more worrying facts about dementia.

The World Alzheimer Report 2024 shows that the stigma surrounding dementia is increasing, even among healthcare professionals. Alarmingly, 80% of the public still mistakenly believes that dementia is a normal part of aging, which can lead to delayed diagnoses and limited access to treatment and care.

Furthermore, people with dementia are experiencing increasing stigma, with 88% reporting they have faced it. This contributes to social isolation, as many avoid social situations and work.

Despite the concerning statistics and rather negative findings from the LSE-led study, there are also signs of progress: more people feel confident in tackling the stigma and recognize the impact of lifestyle on the risk of developing dementia.

Lack of Training

One of the key conclusions from the report is that misconceptions and a lack of training among healthcare providers remain major issues. This can lead to misdiagnoses and inadequate care.

