Nursing Assistants St. Eustatius to Undergo 15-Week Level 2 Training from IFE

ORANJESTAD- Over 20 Statian nursing assistants are to begin a level two training programme next month as part of the Statia Government’s plans to empower the next generation of healthcare professionals.

The 15 Spanish-speaking and seven English-speaking students will engage in a 15-week programme to gain the required knowledge, skills, and values needed to excel in the dynamic field of healthcare. The course will be conducted by the Curaçao nursing school IFE.

“As the healthcare landscape continues to evolve, the demand for skilled and compassionate nurses is greater than ever. The Directorate of Social Domain recognises this need and is committed to developing a team of well-rounded, competent and highly professional nurses to ensure there is comprehensive and high quality patient care in Statia,” said Carol Jack, director of Social Domain, one of several partners collaborating to make the training possible. The other partners are IFE, the New Challenges Foundation and the Unlimited Healthcare and Wellbeing Dutch Caribbean Foundation. The programme is commissioned by the Statia Government and subsidised by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment.

According to the Directorate of the Social Domain, this training exercise is in keeping with its vision and mission, as well as its strategic plan’s Strong Roots initiative to promote community participation and inclusion in the labour market, combat poverty, empower women, and promote lifelong learning.

Continuation

This project is the continuation of efforts by the government to strengthen the island’s human resource capacity, with a group of Spanish-speaking residents having already completed a course in English as a second language offered by the New Challenges Foundation and subsidised by the Ministry of Education.