Police and justice Officer KPCN suspected of assault during arrest Redactie 11-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

KRALENDIJK – In recent weeks, criminal investigations were conducted by the National Criminal Investigation Department into the actions of a number of police officers surrounding the earlier arrest of several suspects. This investigation resulted today in the arrest of a KPCN police officer for assault and forgery, among other charges. In the interest of the ongoing investigation, no further announcements can be made at this time.

As previously indicated, the Prosecutor’s Office and the KPCN are very keen to emphasize that indications of possible integrity violations are taken with the utmost seriousness and, where appropriate, will also be investigated further. Addressing integrity violations will always remain our priority. Integrity in policing is, after all, in the interest of all citizens of our islands, but also of the utmost importance to all hard-working and honorable colleagues of the KPCN who dedicate themselves daily to the safety of our islands and its inhabitants.

