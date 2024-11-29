Bonaire Official Handover of the Galileo Sensor Station on Bonaire Redactie 29-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The handover of the symbolic key took place on Thursday. Photo: ABC RCN

KRALENDIJK – On Thursday, the official handover of the first Galileo Sensor Station (GSS) on Bonairean territory took place. The station, part of the European Galileo satellite system, was transferred by the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management (IenW) to the EU Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA).

Afke van Rijn (IenW) handed over the key to Guerric Pont (EUSPA), after which the station will be made operational, with full functionality expected by May 2025.

The GSS plays a crucial role in the Galileo satellite system, supporting applications such as navigation and precise location services. The unmanned station includes servers, antennas, communication dishes, and a fully secured site. Its construction, carried out by local contractors with advanced European technical installations, has created jobs and guarantees at least 10 full-time positions for the next 20 years.

Collaboration

The project was realized through collaboration between local and international partners, including the Ministry of IenW, the Public Entity Bonaire (OLB), and local businesses. The Galileo station enhances Bonaire’s role in international technological innovations and contributes to the island’s development.

