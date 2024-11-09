Bonaire OLB: ‘not all Bonaire residents will receive leasehold land’ Redactie 09-11-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

View over Rincon. Photo: PEB

KRALENDIJK– On Bonaire, it will no longer be automatic that each resident is entitled to their own leasehold land for, for example, building a personal home. The Executive Council has issued this warning, especially now that the island’s population has grown significantly, and the availability of affordable housing presents a major challenge.

“The waiting lists for both social housing and leasehold plots for private construction are lengthy, with the latter dating back to 2011. Recently, much work has been done to update these lists, removing individuals who have passed away, moved off Bonaire, acquired private housing, or are married to someone who already has a leasehold plot,” stated Infrastructure Commissioner Angelica Cicilia. The Executive Council emphasizes that all residents are entitled to suitable housing but not necessarily to a leasehold plot.

In response to Bonaire’s rapid growth, the Executive Council is also developing a structural vision as the foundation for updated regulations, as the 2010 Spatial Development Plan is no longer sufficient.

Clearing the Lists

Initial steps have been taken to clean up the existing waiting lists. Letters have been sent to 85 individuals no longer eligible for a leasehold plot, while 60 individuals who are eligible are now being contacted, given the availability of 60 infill plots on the island located near existing infrastructure.

Cicilia expressed enthusiasm over the assignment of these 60 plots, stating, “These plots result from a careful inventory within existing neighborhoods.”

