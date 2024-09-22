News Oliver Klokman Swims Around Saba in 7 hours and 34 minutes Reporter 22-09-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Klokman started his journey at 5.15 AM.

THE BOTTOM- On Saturday, Marine Research Centre Manager Oliver Klokman swam around Saba in 7 hours and 34 minutes. With this, Klokman is the first person to do so in more than 20 years and perhaps the first ever.

Oliver, who has resided on Saba for 3 years and manages the Marine Research Centre whilst completing his PhD is an avid sportsman. He is in training for the next Iron Man in March and can be seen riding his bicycle up and down the steep Saban hills to and from the Fort Bay every day, a feat in itself.

Oliver left Fort Bay at 5.15 am to swim the 19.5 Km alone. Friends and supporters from Saba Wellness Pharmacy, Jacqui Christian and Menno van der Velde, joined him on sea kayaks, also their first time paddling around Saba, to provide fluids and snacks for the arduous journey.

His partner, Nike’ Dekkers, and friends; Geertrude Hellema, Eefje Vorage, Carlos Franco and Marc Buijssen joined him at Wells Bay to swim the final 5 km with him to Fort Bay. It was a beautiful calm day and they said it was like swimming in an aquarium.

